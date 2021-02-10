Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger Release Date to be Announced on Feb 11

The worldwide release date of Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, which marks south star Vijay Deverakonda’s pan-India debut, will be announced on February 11. Karan Johar, who is co-producing the film under his banner Dharma Productions, made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday. The release date will be announced on Thursday at 8:14 am.

Sharing a teaser video, featuring Liger's leading lady Ananya Panday, Karan Johar tweeted, "It's going to be one dhamaakedar punch of entertainment which crosses all language barriers! #Liger is coming to theatres near you... tune in tomorrow for the release date announcement at 8:14 am."

It's going to be one dhamaakedar punch of entertainment which crosses all language barriers! #Liger is coming to theatres near you...tune in tomorrow for the release date announcement at 8:14am! #SaalaCrossbreed

Liger will release in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Vijay reportedly plays a kickboxer with a stutter in Liger. He underwent a dramatic physical transformation for the film and even went to Thailand to train in martial arts.

In the first poster, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen sporting an aggressive look and he can be seen wearing boxing gloves on his hands. Speaking of the project that marks Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut, the actor earlier told news agency PTI, "It's a project that required me to undergo a drastic physical transformation and I've been working non-stop to pull off the character. I play a fighter and the role required me to learn mixed martial arts."