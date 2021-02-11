Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger' to Release on September 9, See New Movie Poster

The wait is finally over. Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger is all set to hit the theatres on September 9. The makers of Liger on Thursday announced the worldwide release date of the movie, which also stars Ananya Panday. Director Puri Jagannadh took to Twitter to announce the release date with a new poster.

Liger also features Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu in key roles and is co-produced by Charmme Kaur. Puri Jagannadh will direct the multilingual film. Liger has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi and marks Vijay Deverakonda’s foray into Bollywood. Billed as a sports drama, Deverakonda will play the role of a mixed martial artist in the film.

In the first poster, released by the makers in January, Deverakonda, who is best known for his movie 'Arjun Reddy', was seen sporting an aggressive look and wearing boxing gloves on his hands.

Speaking of the project, Vijay Deverakonda earlier told news agency PTI, "I've started shooting for my first pan-Indian film with Puri Jagannadh. It's a project that required me to undergo a drastic physical transformation and I've been working non-stop to pull off the character. I play a fighter and the role required me to learn mixed martial arts."