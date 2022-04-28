Vijay Deverakonda Surprises Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Her Birthday While Shooting, Watch Hilarious Prank

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her birthday today and her co-star Vijay Deverakonda surprised her in the most amazing way. The two actors are currently shooting in Kashmir for their upcoming film. The Liger actor shared the video of how they pulled off Samantha’s birthday surprise. The video shows the team prepping for a scene but it is revealed that it is a fake scene and a fake rehearsal for the same. However, Samantha believes it.

She is seen delivering a monologue with Vijay sitting beside her. After her dialogue is over, her co-star looks at him and says, “Samantha. Happy birthday." Then the whole crew erupt into cheers and wishes her. The actress seems extremely surprised and happy at their prank.

Sharing it on Instagram, Vijay wrote, “Happy Birthday @samantharuthprabhuoffl ❤️Wishing you full happiness 😊 Let’s make a love story now :)Love and hugs, Vijay."

Watch the video here:

According to reports, Samantha and Vijay are shooting for Shiva Nirvana’s VD11 in Kashmir. VD11 was launched just a few days ago in Hyderabad. Back then, the makers dropped pictures of the movie’s launch and announced that the film will go on the floor this month. In the pictures, Vijay was seen holding a clapboard in his hand. “#VD11 Launched Our Heartthrob @TheDeverakonda & Queen @Samanthaprabhu2 reunite for a Family Entertainer under the direction of @ShivaNirvana Music by @HeshamAWMusic Shoot begins this month! #VD11Launch," the caption read.

Meanwhile, birthday girl Samantha’s film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal was released today. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the much-awaited film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film was cleared for release by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate, and the first reactions to the film are quite impressive.

