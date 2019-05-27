Vijay Deverakonda Takes the Stage by Storm with Dear Comrade Co-star Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda has emerged as a huge sensation in South India, after the release of Arjun Reddy two years back. The actor is one of the most popular young stars not just in Telugu cinema, but has managed to establish a market of his own in all the four different film industries.One of the busiest actors in the industry, everything this 30-year-old does makes news. His appearance on Zee Telugu's Zee Mahotsavam 2019 with his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna has taken the web by storm. Fans cant stop gushing about the two stars twinning in black as they made their stage appearance at the event.Vijay made the audience sway to his tunes by singing Kadalalle from the upcoming film. As he began singing, Rashmika made her entry. Fans greeted them with excitement as the two stars showed off their adorable chemistry while dancing together on stage.Vijay and Rashmika were last seen together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and now they have reunited for Dear Comrade. The political drama will release on July 26. Here are some more photos from their stage appearance.Besides this, another piece of news driving Telugu cinema-goers crazy is that of Vijay collaborating with Mahesh Babu in his next film. Although the news is not confirmed yet, it is being said that after the success of Maharshi, Mahesh Babu's next might be a multi-starrer and with the young heartthrob.Vijay was the chief guest during the pre-release event of Maharshi. He had said, "I don't care how the teaser, trailer or anything is, I will just say watch his films. Because I'm a hardcore fan of Mahesh Babu since childhood and used to stand in queues at Konark theatre in Dilsukhnagar for tickets of his films." If the collaboration happens, it will indeed be a dream come true for Vijay as well as his fans.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)