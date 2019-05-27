English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vijay Deverakonda Takes the Stage by Storm with Dear Comrade Co-star Rashmika Mandanna
While he is busy promoting Dear Comrade, reports suggest that the Arjun Reddy star might collaborate with Telugu supertsar Mahesh Babu soon.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Vijay Deverakonda has emerged as a huge sensation in South India, after the release of Arjun Reddy two years back. The actor is one of the most popular young stars not just in Telugu cinema, but has managed to establish a market of his own in all the four different film industries.
One of the busiest actors in the industry, everything this 30-year-old does makes news. His appearance on Zee Telugu's Zee Mahotsavam 2019 with his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna has taken the web by storm. Fans cant stop gushing about the two stars twinning in black as they made their stage appearance at the event.
Vijay made the audience sway to his tunes by singing Kadalalle from the upcoming film. As he began singing, Rashmika made her entry. Fans greeted them with excitement as the two stars showed off their adorable chemistry while dancing together on stage.
Vijay and Rashmika were last seen together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and now they have reunited for Dear Comrade. The political drama will release on July 26. Here are some more photos from their stage appearance.
Besides this, another piece of news driving Telugu cinema-goers crazy is that of Vijay collaborating with Mahesh Babu in his next film. Although the news is not confirmed yet, it is being said that after the success of Maharshi, Mahesh Babu's next might be a multi-starrer and with the young heartthrob.
Vijay was the chief guest during the pre-release event of Maharshi. He had said, "I don't care how the teaser, trailer or anything is, I will just say watch his films. Because I'm a hardcore fan of Mahesh Babu since childhood and used to stand in queues at Konark theatre in Dilsukhnagar for tickets of his films." If the collaboration happens, it will indeed be a dream come true for Vijay as well as his fans.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
One of the busiest actors in the industry, everything this 30-year-old does makes news. His appearance on Zee Telugu's Zee Mahotsavam 2019 with his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna has taken the web by storm. Fans cant stop gushing about the two stars twinning in black as they made their stage appearance at the event.
Vijay made the audience sway to his tunes by singing Kadalalle from the upcoming film. As he began singing, Rashmika made her entry. Fans greeted them with excitement as the two stars showed off their adorable chemistry while dancing together on stage.
Vijay and Rashmika were last seen together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and now they have reunited for Dear Comrade. The political drama will release on July 26. Here are some more photos from their stage appearance.
Besides this, another piece of news driving Telugu cinema-goers crazy is that of Vijay collaborating with Mahesh Babu in his next film. Although the news is not confirmed yet, it is being said that after the success of Maharshi, Mahesh Babu's next might be a multi-starrer and with the young heartthrob.
Vijay was the chief guest during the pre-release event of Maharshi. He had said, "I don't care how the teaser, trailer or anything is, I will just say watch his films. Because I'm a hardcore fan of Mahesh Babu since childhood and used to stand in queues at Konark theatre in Dilsukhnagar for tickets of his films." If the collaboration happens, it will indeed be a dream come true for Vijay as well as his fans.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BMW i8 Transformed Into Artistic Experiment by Thomas Scheibitz
- Taj Mahal Becomes First Indian Heritage Monument To Get Breastfeeding Room
- SRK, Aamir, Akshay & I are Only Ones Who've Been Able to Pull It Off for So Long: Salman on Stardom
- Is Sunny Leone Seriously Considering a Career Change After That 'Sunny Deol' Goof-up?
- Aishwarya Rai Calms Down Abhishek Bachchan From Reacting to Vivek Oberoi's Meme, Priyanka-Nick Celebrate First Love Anniversary
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results