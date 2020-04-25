MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vijay Deverakonda Takes Up the Real Man Challenge, Makes Mango Ice Cream

Vijay Deverakonda Takes Up the Real Man Challenge, Makes Mango Ice Cream

The World Famous Lover star told fans that the video was documented by younger brother Anand Deverakonda, who is also an actor. Vijay then tagged actor Dulquer Salman for the #BeARealMan challenge.

Share this:

Southern heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda took the #BeARealMan challenge and documented his average lockdown routine recently. The challenge has become a trend after Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga Reddy popularized it.

Popular stars such as Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli have all wonderfully succeeded in the challenge. Vijay was nominated by filmmaker Koratala Siva.

In the video posted on Twitter, Vijay can be seen getting up at around 11.45 am. He revealed that his lockdown sleeping duration has been 9 hours 30 minutes, 3 and a half hour more than the usual. He captioned the video, “Bits of my day in lockdown. Documented by @ananddeverakonda #BeARealMan challenged by @sivakoratala sir. I would like to extend it to Kunjikkaa @dulQuer”

The World Famous Lover star told fans that the video was “documented” by younger brother Anand Deverakonda, who is also an actor. Vijay then tagged actor Dulquer Salman for the #BeARealMan challenge.

The Dear Comrade actor shared some useful tips with the viewers. He suggested that old alcohol bottles could be reused to fill water. Also, in place of garbage bags, any plastic cover can be used to serve the purpose. He also advised people to drink one litre of water first thing in the morning.

Later in the day, the actor prepared mango ice cream for his mother and brother, who were playing a board game.

The video concluded with Vijay extending his prayers to all those who cannot be with their loved ones during the time of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,904

    +989*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,893

    +1,441*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,210

    +396*  

  • Total DEATHS

    779

    +56*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres