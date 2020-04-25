Vijay Deverakonda Takes Up the Real Man Challenge, Makes Mango Ice Cream

Southern heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda took the #BeARealMan challenge and documented his average lockdown routine recently. The challenge has become a trend after Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga Reddy popularized it.

Popular stars such as Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli have all wonderfully succeeded in the challenge. Vijay was nominated by filmmaker Koratala Siva.

In the video posted on Twitter, Vijay can be seen getting up at around 11.45 am. He revealed that his lockdown sleeping duration has been 9 hours 30 minutes, 3 and a half hour more than the usual. He captioned the video, “Bits of my day in lockdown. Documented by @ananddeverakonda #BeARealMan challenged by @sivakoratala sir. I would like to extend it to Kunjikkaa @dulQuer”

Bits of my day in lockdown :)

The World Famous Lover star told fans that the video was “documented” by younger brother Anand Deverakonda, who is also an actor. Vijay then tagged actor Dulquer Salman for the #BeARealMan challenge.

The Dear Comrade actor shared some useful tips with the viewers. He suggested that old alcohol bottles could be reused to fill water. Also, in place of garbage bags, any plastic cover can be used to serve the purpose. He also advised people to drink one litre of water first thing in the morning.

Later in the day, the actor prepared mango ice cream for his mother and brother, who were playing a board game.



The video concluded with Vijay extending his prayers to all those who cannot be with their loved ones during the time of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.