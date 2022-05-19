Vijay Deverakonda Teases Kushi Title track Featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Just two days after the name of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming film Kushi was revealed, the actor has now shared the title track teaser. The movie was earlier tentatively titled as VD 11.

Sharing the video, Vijay thanked fans for the overwhelming response to the first look of the film. “We are touched by the overwhelming Love. We will bring all this love onto the big screen this Christmas–New Year. Meanwhile, here is our Title track that you love,” he wrote as the caption of the post.

The video has some behind the scenes clips from the making of the film with scenes being shot in Kashmir and the title track is playing in the background. Soon after the actor shared the teaser giving a glimpse into the song of the film, his fans posted comments appreciating the video. One fan described Kushi’s appearance as “loaded with a lot of love.” Many others praised Vijay and Samantha’s on-screen chemistry. Kushi looked like the 2022 remake of the 2001 film Khushi, starring Bhumika Chawla and Pawan Kalyan, commented another fan.

The title track was shared earlier as well when Vijay Deverakonda posted the first motion poster of the film, revealing the title of the then untitled film.

In the poster the Liger star is seen in Kashmiri attire and Samantha accompanies him in a pink saree. The two make a lovely onscreen pair and the poster has a romantic vibe to it.

Kushi also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame composed the film’s music.

On December 23, the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Meanwhile Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his pan-India sports action drama Liger on August 25. Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh has helmed the movie. The movie is jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, Charmy Kaur and Puri Connects.

