Vijay Deverakonda Teases Liger In Cryptic Tweet; Fans Try To Decode

Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Liger. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the actor on Wednesday dropped a cryptic Tweet teasing the movie. “Know that I hear you..your man has always got a plan. “10” #Liger,” he wrote.

This has left netizens wondering what the actor is talking about. While some people think that the trailer of Liger might be released on July 10, others speculate if the promotions of the film will begin in next ten days. “10 days to go for promotions,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Waiting for the teaser.” While there is no confirmation so far as to what Vijay Deverakonda’s tweet means, ‘Liger’ is now also trending on Twitter.

Know that I hear you..

your man has always got a plan. “10” #Liger — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 22, 2022

Talking about the film, Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead. With the movie, Vijay will be making his Bollywood debut. Liger will also be the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of a boxer. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood’s leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a grand scale. Liger will hit theatres on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Apart from Liger, Deverakonda also has Kushi along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in his pipeline. The shooting for the film is currently underway. It will be released on December 23. Apart from this, Vijay will also be seen in ace director Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming movie titled ‘JGM’ along with Pooja Hegde. It will be released in cinemas on August 3 next year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.