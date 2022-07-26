Vijay Deverakonda To Fight With 14 Women in An Action Sequence in Liger: Report

Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger is one of the highly anticipated films. The Puri Jagannadh directorial has been in the limelight due to its pan-India release. The film has kept the audience on their toes as they have been dropping little deets of the flick. Puri has already hinted that the film has surprising elements that are new to the Indian audience.

Now reports say that the sports drama has an action sequence where Vijay will be seen in action with 14 female fighters at once. It is said that the scene will be the highlight of the movie and a treat to the audience. It is reported that 14 women are trained in martial arts.

Last week, the makers launched its trailer, which is not only loved by the movie buffs but also by the critics. The two-minute trailer received a great response from the audience. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Vijay in the role of a boxer thriving in his life.

The trailer launch was a complete madness as Megastar Chiranjeevi, alongside Prabhas, launched the Telugu trailer, Dulquer Salmaan unveiled the Malayalam trailer and Ranveer Singh released the Hindi trailer.

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, who is playing a protagonist in the sports drama, also features Ananya Panday as the leading lady. Ramya Krishan, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson also star in the film in pivotal roles.

Speaking on the management front, Liger is being backed by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur in collaboration with Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under the banners Puri Connects and Dharma Productions, respectively. The cinematography for the film is captured by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the action director for the film.

Liger is all set for its theatrical release on August 25, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

