Vijay Deverakonda To Rashmika Mandanna, Celebs Mourn The Demise of Film Critic Kaushik LM

Film critic and trade analyst Kaushik LM passed away on Monday i.e August 15 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 35 and reportedly died in his sleep. “He went to sleep around 2 pm, and did not wake up,” one of Kaushik’s colleagues told The News Minute.

Following the news of Kaushik’s sudden demise, several celebrities from the Telugu and Tamil film entertainment industry took to social media to pay tributes to the film critic. Dhanush paid condolences to Kaushik’s family and wrote, “This is heartbreaking!! Rest in peace @LMKMovieManiac brother. Gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.” Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda also Tweeted, “Thinking of you and saying a prayer. You will be missed @LMKMovieManiac.” Rashmika Mandanna also dropped a broken heart emoji and wrote, “I am so sorry to hear this..It’s really heart breaking..what an absolute darling he was..”

Sita Ramam actor Dulquer Salmaan also penned a heartfelt note and talked about how he was left shocked by the news of Kaushik’s demise. “Life’s too short 💔💔 RIP brother. Thank you for the encouragement and kindness and always standing by good cinema. I can’t seem to word these tweets properly. This hits me personally. Im so so sorry,” he wrote.

Among others, Keerthy Suresh, Venkat Prabhu, and Harish Kalyan also paid tributes to the film critic.

Rest in peace, Kaushik LM!

