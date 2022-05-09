Vijay Deverakonda Was Asked to Do MBA or Get a Job Instead of Pursuing Acting by Family

Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. Coming from a non-filmy background, Vijay went on to become the shakers and movers of the Indian film industry. After his success down in the South, the actor is all set to showcase his magic at a national level with his Bollywood debut Liger. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger will be the first “pan-India” film of his career. Vijay became an eye candy after his film Arjun Reddy - the modern-day Devdas story which came out in 2017. became hit. The film made Vijay an overnight sensation, but his journey till the sets of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy wasn’t an easy one. It had uncertainty, self-doubts and family pressure but the actor with his consistent efforts was able to get a foothold in the industry.

Vijay’s debut film, Nuvvila, and his second project, Life is Beautiful failed to give him the desired kick start in the industry. After this, the actor struggled for two years as he had no work. In a 2015 interview, Vijay had shared that during the gap years - when he got no work - the pressure was building up at home. Considering that Vijay was a good student in college, and topped in exams, his family questioned why was he still interested in movies.

“Unless I keep doing some work, the family would keep quiet knowing at least I’m busy doing something. When there was no work, my sister slowly started to ask questions like Vijay what’s next?” he shared.

The actor further revealed that her sister used to send him job applications, and follow-up with phone calls. “She used to ask whether I wanted to pursue my MBA. And she also started sending job applications. I was under a lot of pressure as everyone in the family was concerned about my future," Vijay added.

However, when Yevade Subramanyam ended up being a hit, his family become very supportive of his ambition. Following the success of Yevade Subramanyam, Vijay never looked back. He went on to star in Pelli Choopulu, which again was a big success.

His film Liger will release on August 25 this year.

