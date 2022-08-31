Vijay Deverakonda Wasn't Keen on Mike Tyson's Cameo for Rs 25 Cr; Liger Makers Suffer Major Losses?

Vijay Deverakonda’s most ambitious film ‘Liger’ has not been able to perform as per the expectations. The film, which was touted to be one of the biggest films of the year, opened to negative reviews on August 25. Its box office earnings have also been underwhelming.

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, the film features Ananya Panday and boxing legend Mike Tyson, who had a cameo in the film. A fresh report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that the makers reportedly spent almost Rs 25 crore to simply get Mike Tyson on board. Surprisingly, co-producer Karan Johar and Vijay were apparently not very keen on roping in Tyson for such a hefty amount. It was reportedly director Puri Jagannadh’s idea and he was “hell-bent” on getting Mike Tyson on board.

It’s now being reported that producers of Liger have suffered major losses as the film has turned out to be a disaster at the box office. The report also states that the filmmaker has apparently promised to compensate for the loss.

Recently, Liger producer Charmme Kaur spoke out about the back-to-back box office failures in Bollywood and how it’s a ‘scary situation’ at the moment. The Hindi version of Liger managed to collect just Rs. 4.50 crores on Friday. While the film’s release date was 25th August, it only had limited screen count on Thursday. It had collected just Rs. 1.25 crores on Thursday.

“People have access to better content in one click just by sitting at home. The whole family can watch the biggest budget films on television, and until you don’t really excite them, they aren’t coming to the theatres,” Charmme told Free Press Journal. “But, this is not the case in Bollywood. In August, three Telugu films – Bimbisara, Sita Ramam, and Karthikeya 2 – did phenomenally well, which made Rs. 150–170 crores. It happened in the same country. It is difficult to understand since it doesn’t mean people in the South are crazy for films. It is a scary and depressing situation.”

