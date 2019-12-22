Take the pledge to vote

Vijay Deverakonda Wishes 'Brother' Varun Dhawan Luck for Street Dancer 3D

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter to share the trailer of Street Dancer 3D and wished 'brother' Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Remo D'Souza luck for the film.

News18.com

Updated:December 22, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
Vijay Deverakonda Wishes 'Brother' Varun Dhawan Luck for Street Dancer 3D
Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda sent out good wishes to Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D.

"Wishing brother @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor @remodsouza @PDdancing and all the street dancers the very best for #StreetDancer3D... Releasing in Telugu on the 24th of Jan 2020," Deverakonda tweeted.

Directed by Remo D'Souza Street Dancer 3D is Varun and Shraddha Kapoor's second collaboration on the silver screen after ABCD 2, which also was helmed by Remo.

The film, which also features Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi, has dancers from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and more. Street Dancer 3D highlights India-Pakistan issues through the scope of dance and music.

Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D'Souza. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand will be next seen in World Famous Lover with Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Rashi Khanna and Catherine Tresa. The film

