Vijay Deverakonda Works Out for 'VD 10' in Santa's Hat, Fans Drool Over His Rocking Physique

Vijay Deverakonda is sweating it out at the gym in Santa's hat while he preps for the shoot of his upcoming film, tentatively titled Fighter. It features Ananya Panday in lead role opposite him and fans can't wait for an update from the makers regarding the project.

Vijay was seen working out at the gym in a gunji and shorts for the upcoming film. His awesome physique had fans drooling over him in the comments section. One user wrote, "Killing it," while others reacted with fire emojis.

Vijay captioned the video post, "Beast mode on."

Karan Johar's Dharma Production has joined the project as production partners for VD 10. This will be a pan India film to be made in Hindi and all other South Indian languages. Moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to Vijay's pairing with Ananya in the film. Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy are also playing pivotal roles in the movie, which is directed by Puri Jagannadh.