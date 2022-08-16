Vijay Deverakonda’s Attitude At Liger Press Meet Upsets Netizens

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is all set for his debut in Bollywood with filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film, Liger. In the much-awaited pan-India project, the Arjun Reddy actor will be seen opposite Ananya Panday. Vijay and Ananya, alongside team Liger, are currently busy promoting their film across India. The duo was recently seen in Hyderabad for a press meet of their upcoming sports action drama. During the press meet, Vijay Deverakonda did something that took everyone by surprise!

While talking to journalists who were present at the press meet, Vijay Deverakonda kept his legs on a table in front of him and said that he would like to answer all their questions sitting like that. Soon, the actor’s behaviour became a hot topic of discussion on social media. A lot of users called him out by highlighting that even big movie stars sit properly during press meets and interviews. On the other hand, ardent fans of Vijay flocked to social media in his rescue by saying that he has a habit of joking with the media.

Take a look at the video below:

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen essaying the role of a boxer in Liger. During the press meet, he elaborated on the upcoming film and his role. The actor said, “Liger is the biggest film of my career. This is the film for which I have worked hard physically as well. It took a year and a half for the body transformation. Performance wise also it is a challenging film. I have given my all to do justice to the wonderful story given by Puri garu.”

Liger, which is touted to be a pan-India film, has been co-produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Alongside Vijay and Ananya, it also stars Mike Tyson, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles. The Vijay Deverakonda-starrer is scheduled to release on August 25 in multiple languages.

