Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday Post For His 'Main Man' Is The Cutest Thing On Social Media Today

Vijay Deverakonda does not share much about his personal life on social media. However, on Friday, the Liger actor took to Twitter and dropped an adorable picture to send birthday love to his father. In the picture, which takes us inside the actor’s house, Vijay and his brother can be seen hugging their father. Vijay also penned a heartwarming note and wished his father a ‘Happy 60th Birthday’.

“My main man. Happy 60th birthday Daddy…And Enough…I don’t want to celebrate any more birthdays of yours, let’s stop time here," he wrote.

My main man ❤️Happy 60th birthday Daddy..And Enough.. I don’t want to celebrate any more birthdays of yours, lets stop time here.. pic.twitter.com/MZNQ79BNST — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 8, 2022

Even on the occasion of Makar Sankranti earlier this year, Vijay Deverakonda dropped an unseen family picture featuring his father, mother, brother, and pet dog. “My loves, Happy Happy Happy Sankranthiiiii," the caption read.

Talking about Vijay Deverakonda’s personal life, his dating rumours with Pushpa: The Rise fame Rashmika Mandanna recently made headlines. It all started after the duo was spotted together in Mumbai on a dinner date. However, Vijay later rubbished reports of him dating Rashmika and called them ‘nonsense’. “As usual nonsense… Don’t we just (heart) da news!" the actor tweeted in February this year. Following this, Rashmika was also asked in an interview if marriage is on her cards. To this, the actress said, “I don’t know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven’t given it a thought. But having said that, you should be someone who makes you comfortable."

On the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Liger which also stars Ananya Panday in the lead. This will also be the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. Liger is jointly produced by Charmme Kaur, Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film will hit theatres on August 25, 2022.

