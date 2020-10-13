Vijay Deverakonda's Brother Anand Hits Back at Gulshan Devaiah's Comments on 'Benevolent Dictator' Video

Telugu star Vijay Devarakonda’s recent comments on India’s current electoral system and the need for autocratic rule has hurt sentiments of many people including celebrities. The Dear Comrade actor’s deleted clip from an old interview surfaced online recently and is doing the rounds on social media.

The actor said in the video that he believes not everyone in the country should be allowed to vote. It has received a lot of flak from netizens. Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah took to Twitter and wrote that maybe Vijay needed a ‘haircut’ to ease the ‘pressure on his khopdi’.

I suggest a haircut to release some pressure on the khopdi https://t.co/iohmBPfnjd — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) October 10, 2020

Irked by his comment, Vijay’s brother Anand Devarakonda fired back at Gulshan’s tweet, asking him to understand the context before making personal comments. Anand wrote, “Maybe a khopdi with actual substance would understand the context first before making personal comments on social media (sic).”

Maybe a khopdi with actual substance would understand the context first before making personal comments on social media ‍♂️ https://t.co/FmM97F63uu — Anand Deverakonda (@ananddeverkonda) October 11, 2020

In the interview, Vijay was asked if he’d get into politics like other actors in five years down the line. In response, Vijay said, “The current political system is not making sense,” and the way elections are conducted isn’t right. “I don’t think everyone should be allowed to vote,” he said, adding that only the ones with ‘most at stake’, which he believes is the ‘middle class’, should be allowed to vote. He added that the lower strata of the population is easily swayed by cash and liquor during elections.

Vijay went on to state that he believes in dictatorship and if at all he takes a plunge into politics, he would like to be a 'benevolent dictator'. He went to add that one can make a change through a dictatorial system and given a chance, it might work.

Vijay is currently on a vacation to Europe and has refrained from responding to Gulshan’s tweet. However, his comments drew a lot of criticism on the micro-blogging site with many calling his opinions uninformed. He did take them sportingly and shared a candid video in which he called himself “the benevolent fun dictator.”

Vijay is waiting to resume the shooting schedule of his upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual film Fighter, which features Ananya Pandey as the female lead and is directed by Puri Jagannath.