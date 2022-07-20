Vijay Deverakonda's Fans Erect 75 Feet Cutout of Actor Ahead of Liger's Trailer Release, See Pic

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s film Liger is all set to release on the big screen next month. The actors are geared up for the trailer release which will drop tomorrow, July 21. Ahead of that, a huge banner of Vijay has been erected by his fans at Sudarshan 35MM Theatre in Hyderabad. The 75 ft. cutout shows a shirtless Vijay Deverakonda flaunting his abs and proudly holding the flag of India. The banner is erected for the trailer launch of the film.

Take a look at it:

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will be the guest of honor at the trailer launch of the film. Apart from the lead actors, also present at the event will be filmmaker Karan Johar, who is one of the producers of the movie.

Last week, the first track from the film titled Akdi Pakdi was released and Vijay Deverakonda’s electrifying energy coupled with Ananya Panday’s dance moves made it a treat to watch. The track within no time became a hit on social media platforms.

Prior to the song, Vijay Deverakonda also dropped a poster of the film in which he went completely nude holding just a bouquet of roses hiding his modesty. The poster left everyone gasping for breath and ruled social media.

Ever since the 2017 film Arjun Reddy, Vijay Devarakonda has become a pan-India star. Even though the movie created a lot of controversies, many lauded Vijay Deverakonda’s acting and personality in the film. Liger will also mark Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut. He has been prepping for the film for more than a year now. Apart from Vijay and Ananya, Liger also stars Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan.

The movie is being jointly made by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Liger will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 25.

