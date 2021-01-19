Vijay Deverakonda's Fans Pour Milk on 'Liger' Poster, Get the Film's Title Tattooed on Wrist

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda on Tuesday revealed that there was a time he would worry if anyone would notice his work, and if people would turn up at theatres to watch his films.

Vijay posted a video on Instagram, where his fans are seen celebrating his upcoming film "Liger". In the clip, some fans are seen pouring milk on the film's poster while a few have the film's title tattooed on themselves.

Vijay captioned the clip, saying: "My loves, Yesterday you made me emotional, happy emotional :') Your love has reached me! There was a time I worried if anyone would notice the work I did, if people would turn up to the theaters, yesterday we released just the First Look poster of #Liger and the scenes of celebration across states moved me."

He added: "Listen and Remember these words - You just wait for the teaser - I am guaranteeing Nationwide Madness! Full Love Your man, Vijay Deverakonda"

"Liger" is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar and is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.