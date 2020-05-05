MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vijay Deverakonda's Fight Against Fake News Supported by Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi

Vijay Deverakonda's Fight Against Fake News Supported by Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi

Vijay Deverakonda's video against fake news has been supported by many South actors, including Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 6:32 PM IST
Share this:

South actor Vijay Deverakonda has started a movement against fake news and to spread positivity. The Arjun Reddy star took to his social media pages and shared a video from his YouTube page in which he slammed the websites which 'spread fake news' against him.

In the 21-minute video was shared with the hashtags "#KillFakeNews #SpreadPositivity". The accompanying note read, "When someone who is supposed to be the guardian of truth lies to you or betrays your trust, intentionally – the society is in danger. This Video is my responsibility to my people. Meanwhile, You are welcome to continue trying to end my career, destroy my image, write nonsense about me. Cuz, IDGAF. Over and out. #SpreadPositivity #KillFakeNews Love Vijay Deverakonda."

Vijay's movement has been supported by many South cinema stars, including Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The Maharshi actor stated, "It takes years of hard work, effort, patience, passion, and sacrifice to earn the love and respect of the people. You work to be the husband your wife deserves, the superhero father your kids want you to be, and the superstar your fans crave for. And then, some faceless person, ready to do anything for money, disrespects you, lies to readers, and spreads misinformation, all for his next paycheck."

He added, "I want to protect our beautiful industry of Telugu cinema, I want to protect my fans and I want to protect my kids from a world where this is considered normal. I call upon the industry to act upon these fake websites that live off us and disrespect and lie about us collectively."

Actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, actresses Raashi Khanna and Kajal Aggarwal also tweeted their support.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    31,967

    +2,282*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,711

    +3,875*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    13,161

    +1,399*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,583

    +194*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres