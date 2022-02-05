Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger In Its Last Schedule Of Shoot

The shooting of Puri Jagannadh’s Liger is in full swing. Liger is one of the most awaited movies of the year, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey. Produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connect with a huge budget of Rs 125 crore, Liger is in its last shoot schedule.

Liger, touted as a sports drama, will also feature boxing great Mike Tyson. The scenes with Tyson have been already wrapped in America.

Charmme Kaur, one of the co-producers of Liger, shared an update about the last shoot schedule on her Twitter handle. She wrote, “Last leg of #LIGER schedule (sic).”

Vijay Deverakonda has undergone intense training to portray a kickboxer with a stammering issue. He is on cloud nine right now, as all the glimpses of Liger have had an overwhelming reaction from the audience. In fact, they even shattered some major records on social media.

Puri Jagannadh looks ahead to give Vijay Deverakonda a solid hit with this film. The film will be released both in Hindi and Telugu, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The cinematography was handled by Vishnu Sarma, while the stunts are by Kecha from Thailand.

In addition to Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, the cast features Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Vishu Reddy, Makarand Deshpande and Abdul Quadir Amin in supporting roles.

Apart from Liger, Vijay Deverakonda has also joined hands with Pushpa director Sukumar for his next. Although the actor has officially stated about the project, the complete cast of the film is still unknown.

