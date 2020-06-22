Vijay Deverakonda's Lockdown Look Doesn't Sit Well with Fans, Gets Trolled

South sensation Vijay Deverakonda was shooting for his upcoming, pan-India movie with director Puri Jagannadh and actress Ananya Panday when the coronavirus spread halted production related work and shooting indefinitely. Now, Vijay has been quarantining at his home for close to three months with his family and also donating towards Covid-19 relief work.

On the occasion of Father's Day, on Sunday, Vijay shared a candid picture with his dad as they both relax on a couch. In the image, Vijay also revealed his lockdown beard, which he cannot otherwise keep because of professional commitments.

However, the macho Telugu star's new French beard was not liked by many fans and they mocked him on social media.

Here's how Vijay's new look is inspiring fans to make memes of the actor.

