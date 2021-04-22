Vijay Deverakonda’s Messy Hairstyle Trends with More than 1 Lakh Likes

The handsome hunk of the Telugu film Industry, Vijay Deverakonda has won hearts with his critically acclaimed movie Arjun Reddy.The actor enjoys an enormous fan following and this is the reason, he was the most searched South Indian actor in 2019 as per Google’s annual report. He commands popularity among the masses and has become a rage with 11.4 million virtual family on Instagram.

His offbeat rugged look mesmerises fans and attracts attention. This tall actor updates his fans about his daily routines and keeps them glued to the screens with his attractive pictures.

Recently, the actor took the internet by storm when he posted his picture sporting a long messy hairstyle. The actor looked super hot, yet cool revealing one side of his face with wavy locks falling on his forehead. Clad in the white vest and pastel-hued button-down over, the actor soared temperature really high leaving his fans go gaga over him.

As the post was shared with the caption, “Mess II”, it ablazed the internet and garnered over massive 1 lakh likes. Fans couldn’t control their frenzy and dropped series of heart emojis, fire emoticons, and love-struck emotions. One such comment that grabbed attention was of the actress Anusmriti Sarkar. The actress wrote, “Beautiful mess,” in the comment section. Anusmriti debuted with the Hindi movie One Day Justice Delivered. She has worked in many Bengali films too. She was even acted in Telugu movies Ishta Sakhi and Heroine.Meanwhile, Vijay is all set for his next release Liger which is produced under the banner Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. He will essay the character of a kickboxer in this movie and has undergone a major transformation for the role. The movie is being shot in both Telugu and Hindi languages. The film featuring Ananya Pandey alongside Vijay will make it to theatres in September this year.

Related to the same, Vijay shared a poster of the movie, announcing its release date.

