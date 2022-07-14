Vijay Deverakonda’s Net Worth is Rs 30 Crore; Check Details of His Expensive Assets

South Star Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy promoting his next film Liger. The young and promising actor made his debut on the big screen with his smashing hit Arjun Reddy in 2017 and became a star overnight.

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most bankable actors, who is dominating Tollywood right now. Known as one of the most versatile actors in the country, Vijay charges between Rs 10 and Rs 11 crore per film, according to reports. Apart from the films, the stylish actor also earns a significant amount from brand endorsements.

With a net worth of Rs 30 crore the pan-India actor possesses many expensive assets including a lavish bungalow and luxurious cars.

The South star resides in Hyderabad’s posh Jubilee Hills neighborhood along with his family. His sprawling multi-floor bungalow is equipped with various amenities and is worth around Rs 15 crore. He is the neighbour of many south stars including Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna, Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi.

The south cinema icon owns super expensive four-wheelers. His garage is home to cars like a 5-seater sedan worth Rs 61.48 lakh and a Ford Mustang worth Rs 75 lakh. Other additions in his car collection include Volvo XC 90 worth Rs 85 lakh and a Range Rover.

He also owns a private jet and he is often spotted with his family in the chartered flight. Last year, the actor went to Tirupati with his family in his aircraft.

Apart from being an actor-producer, Vijay Deverakonda also dons the hat of a businessman. The star is among the few actors to own a business. He has also launched his own clothing line, Rowdy Club in association with Myntra.

