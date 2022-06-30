Vijay Deverakonda's Sweet Birthday Note For Liger Co-star Mike Tyson: ‘You Are A Memory for Life’

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is celebrating his 56th birthday today. The boxer will be seen in Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda starrer much-anticipated film Liger. To mark the special day, the Arjun Reddy star penned a sweet note featuring special birthday wishes from the film’s team.

Vijay took to Instagram and posted an adorable video titled ‘Happy Birthday Mike Tyson’ . It sees Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Charmmee Kaur, Puri Jagannadh and Vish sending wishes to the boxing champ.

The clip also featured glimpses of Mike on sets, that see him sharing light-hearted moments with the film’s team and Vijay. Interestingly, the birthday wishes by Vijay and Ananya seemed to be shot on the sets while shooting for a dance number on a specially designed set. Given that none of Vijay’s previous films have had a dance number like that, fans are excited.

As Vijay shared the thrilling video, he penned a super sweet note alongside the clip. He wrote, “Happy Birthday @miketyson. I never even dreamt of meeting you, forget all the things I got to do with you. You are a memory for life ❤️ .”

Soon fans started chiming into the comments section to shower love on the boxing legend and Vijay, as they dropped heart and fire emoticons and sent birthday greetings to Mike.

Talking about the film, Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead. With the movie, Vijay will be making his Bollywood debut. Liger will also be the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of a boxer. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood’s leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a grand scale. Liger will hit theatres on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Apart from Liger, Deverakonda also has Kushi along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in his pipeline. The shooting for the film is currently underway. It will be released on December 23. Apart from this, Vijay will also be seen in ace director Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming movie titled ‘JGM’ along with Pooja Hegde. It will be released in cinemas on August 3 next year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

