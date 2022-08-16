Vijay Deverakonda's Witty Take On Social Media Trolling, ‘It's Common, Aunties, and Uncles Used To...'

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the much-loved actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor is all over the news, as he is set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming sports action drama Liger, which is just around the corner. Lately, the Arjun Reddy star has been busy touring the country and promoting the much-anticipated flick with his co-star Ananya Panday. On Monday, the actor duo held a press conference in Hyderabad where Vijay Deverakonda answered some really important questions.

When someone asked the Arjun Reddy actor about his take on social media trolls, Vijay responded with a witty answer. He said, “it’s common, it’s an everyday thing. Even before I became an actor, aunties, and uncles used to troll about results, college, job, etc and now it’s social media trolling. Be it anything, trolling is always there.”

The Geetha Govindam actor also tackled some serious questions regarding Liger being quite similar to Puri Jagannad’s earlier film Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi and whether the sports drama is a remake of that. Putting all the rumours and speculations to rest, Vijay answered, “It’s nothing to Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi and it’s not related to it too. In Liger, we are doing MMA, which is very much from boxing and the entire drama. The son and mother bond and the sentiment is very important in Liger and other than that there is no similarity with Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. I’m a fan of that movie and I really liked it, it’s my favourite. Also, I’m not somebody who will do remakes, so Liger is not related to Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. When you watch the movie you will understand.”

While Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi was also a sports drama film which starred Ravi Teja and Asim Thottumkal, Liger is a pan-India film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, The film. is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Vijay Deverakonda stars as the titular MMA fighter boxer alongside Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema. Deverakonda, who plays a kickboxer with a stutter, underwent a dramatic physical transformation for his role and went to Thailand for martial arts training

The film is slated to release on August 25.

