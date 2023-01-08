Vijay 'DeveraSanta' To Send 100 Fans to Manali, Here's How You Can Go

Vijay Deverakonda might have had a rocky 2022 with Puri Jagannadh’s sports drama Liger alongside Ananya Panday but the actor has gotten back on his feet to concentrate on his next project. Besides being a talented actor, Vijay is also popular among his fans for his grand gestures, especially in lieu of the special thanksgiving gesture #Deverasanta. Only a few days back, the Arjun Reddy actor had asked his fans to choose their destination for travel so he could sponsor an all-expenses-paid trip for 100 of his fans. It seems like the verdict is out and Vijay Deverakonda is back with an update.

On Sunday, the Geetha Govindam actor took to his Instagram handle to share a clip where he wished everyone a happy new year. He also revealed where he would be sending his fans. Sporting a blue shirt, grey t-shirt and funky shorts along with a hat, Vijay Deverakonda can be heard saying, “I am sending 100 of you on a 5-day trip to Manali. You’re going to see snow-capped mountains. You’re going to see monasteries. And we have a lot of activities planned. If you are 18+ and sorry you have to be 18+. But if you are 18+ and you follow me, then fill the attached form and we’ll be selecting 100 of you. And I would love to be a part of your journey."

Meanwhile, the actor wrote in the caption, “100 of you go to the mountains Update! Happy New Year! Big kisses and lots of love to all of you!"

Excited with the Deverasanta update, one of the fans commented, “On the way Manali(heart eye emoji)". Another one commented, “Bhai you are the true superstar. Not cause of your doing this for us but because you understand the emotions of your fans." Someone also said, “Awesome Sir(fire and heart emoji)"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Liger alongside Ananya Panday. However, the pan-India film by Puri Jagannath failed to rule a mark at the box office. Next, Vijay will be next seen in Kushi along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is a romantic drama which is directed by Shiva Nirvana. Vijay also has ‘Jana Gana Mana’, a military action film directed by Puri Jagannadh, in his pipeline.

