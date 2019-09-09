Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Vijay Deverkonda, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Snapped Outside Manish Malhotra's Residence

Vijay Deverkonda recently flew to Mumbai and rumours about his Bollywood debut have been flying since.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vijay Deverkonda, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Snapped Outside Manish Malhotra's Residence
Vijay Deverkonda, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Snapped Outside Manish Malhotra's Residence
Loading...

After the outstanding success of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverkonda got everyone’s eyes set on him. A Bollywood remake of his movie, titled Kabir Singh (played by Shahid Kapoor), broke records at the box office, becoming the highest Bollywood grosser of 2019.

Recently, he was papped with actress Kiara Advani and filmmaker Karan Johar outside Manish Malhotra’s residence. Yesterday, they had been clicked together when they arrived for a photo shoot together.

View this post on Instagram

#vijaydevarkonda #kiaraadvani and #karanjohar last night at @manishmalhotra05 home #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Kiara Advani who starred as the female lead Preeti, in Kabir Singh, had earlier expressed that she was a fan of the actor. In one of her promotional interviews for Vinaya Vidheya Rama had said, "I am a huge fan of Vijay Devarakonda. I loved Vijay in the film. He is an outstanding actor. Even Shalini was quite good in the movie. Both of them lived their roles.”

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#KaranJohar #KiaraAdvani #VijayDeverakonda snapped post dinner at #manishmalhotra house last night #pictureperfect #manavmanglani A post shared by Chhichhora (@manav.manglani) on

Impressed by her acting, Vijay had even sent her a congratulatory message and gifted clothes of his line as a token of appreciation as well.

On September 6, the actor flew down to Mumbai and there had been a loud buzz that a Bollywood launch was on the cards.

Confirming about his visit and not his Bollywood debut, he had told earlier Subhash K Jha (for Bollywood Hungama), “Yes I am going to Mumbai. When it (Bollywood launch) happens it will happen. I am not holding my breath for it. Of course, I would love to have the pan-India audience that Bollywood provides. But I am equally happy with my work and audience in Telugu cinema. There’s no desire to see Bollywood as a progression in my career. It can only be an extension, not a progression.”

Vijay’s last film Dear Comrade, however, did not manage to create the same impact. Nevertheless, Karan Johar has already brought the Hindi rights of the movie. But when asked if the actor would be interested in being cast for a remake, he said “None at all. I won’t do the same character twice. Repetition is death for me.”

Since the possibility of him starring in his own remake has been discarded by the actor, we might be looking at the Telugu star in a new and refreshing project soon.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram