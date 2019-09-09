Vijay Deverkonda, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Snapped Outside Manish Malhotra's Residence
Vijay Deverkonda recently flew to Mumbai and rumours about his Bollywood debut have been flying since.
After the outstanding success of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverkonda got everyone’s eyes set on him. A Bollywood remake of his movie, titled Kabir Singh (played by Shahid Kapoor), broke records at the box office, becoming the highest Bollywood grosser of 2019.
Recently, he was papped with actress Kiara Advani and filmmaker Karan Johar outside Manish Malhotra’s residence. Yesterday, they had been clicked together when they arrived for a photo shoot together.
Kiara Advani who starred as the female lead Preeti, in Kabir Singh, had earlier expressed that she was a fan of the actor. In one of her promotional interviews for Vinaya Vidheya Rama had said, "I am a huge fan of Vijay Devarakonda. I loved Vijay in the film. He is an outstanding actor. Even Shalini was quite good in the movie. Both of them lived their roles.”
Impressed by her acting, Vijay had even sent her a congratulatory message and gifted clothes of his line as a token of appreciation as well.
On September 6, the actor flew down to Mumbai and there had been a loud buzz that a Bollywood launch was on the cards.
Confirming about his visit and not his Bollywood debut, he had told earlier Subhash K Jha (for Bollywood Hungama), “Yes I am going to Mumbai. When it (Bollywood launch) happens it will happen. I am not holding my breath for it. Of course, I would love to have the pan-India audience that Bollywood provides. But I am equally happy with my work and audience in Telugu cinema. There’s no desire to see Bollywood as a progression in my career. It can only be an extension, not a progression.”
Vijay’s last film Dear Comrade, however, did not manage to create the same impact. Nevertheless, Karan Johar has already brought the Hindi rights of the movie. But when asked if the actor would be interested in being cast for a remake, he said “None at all. I won’t do the same character twice. Repetition is death for me.”
Since the possibility of him starring in his own remake has been discarded by the actor, we might be looking at the Telugu star in a new and refreshing project soon.
