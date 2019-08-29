Take the pledge to vote

Vijay Deverkonda Turns Producer, Announces Debut Production Meeku Maathrame Cheptha

Adding another feather to his cap, Vijay Devarakonda has announced his debut production on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 29, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who shot to fame with Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Arjun Reddy, is all set to venture into a new business. After swooning us all with his acting skills, the actor is now turning into a producer. Adding another feather to his cap, the actor has announced his debut production on social media.

In a series of tweets shared by the actor on Wednesday, August 29, the Dear Comrade star wrote, “While we were finding it painfully hard to break into the Industry and make a film, I decided…The day I make it, I'll start a production house…”

In his next tweet, Deverakonda wrote, “I realise how hard it is to do this and how risky but what is life without a challenge, so with most of my savings on the line. I reveal to you King Of The Hill's 1st Production Title!”

He shared the news along with a funny video where the actor can be seen talking to his friend on the phone, announcing the title of his first production movie. The debut production of Vijay Deverakonda has been named Meeku Maathrame Chepta, which roughly translates to ‘I’ll tell only you’. As revealed in the video, director Tharun Bhascker will be essaying the protagonist in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deverakonda was last seen in the movie Dear Comrade, where he acted along with Rashmika Mandanna. The star will next be seen in Hero, which marks the directorial debut of Anand Annamalai.

