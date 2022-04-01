Vijay Deverakonda's Jana Gana Mana Team Meets Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

The team of Puri Jagannadh directorial Jana Gana Mana, starring Vijay Deverakonda, met Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh, recently. The Jana Gana Mana team has explained the details of the film to Rajnath Singh, according to the reports.

Sharing the photos of their meeting on Twitter, Jana Gana Mana’s producer Charmee Kaur wrote, “Team #JGM meets honourable Defence minister of India, Shri @rajnathsingh Ji at Delhi Last evening !!"

For the unversed, Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda have reunited for Jana Gana Mana. Liger marked the first collaboration of Puri Jagannath and Vijay.

Jana Gana Mana was officially announced on March 29. The action entertainer will be a pan-India film and will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The makers have left no stone unturned in creating a buzz about the film. For the film’s announcement event, Vijay made a grand entry in the chopper dressed as an army officer.

Advertisement

Talking about Jana Gana Mana, Vijay said that the film’s story was special and every Indian would find it touching. Vijay also said that his character in Jana Gana Mana was refreshing and he had never done a role like this earlier.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s Liger is scheduled to be released on 25 August 2022. The film was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

Vijay Deverakonda is playing the role of a kickboxer with a stutter, in the film. He has undergone a dramatic physical transformation for his role and also visited Thailand for martial arts training.

Ananya Panday plays the female lead in the film. Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna will be seen in supporting roles in Liger. Liger’s score is composed by Mani Sharma. The film also has a cameo appearance by Mike Tyson.

Liger is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.