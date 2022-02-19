Vijay Deverkonda's Liger Sold To This OTT Platform For A Stunning Rs 65 Crore

Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger is one of the most awaited films of the year. According to reports, the film’s OTT rights have been sold for a staggering sum. The OTT rights to Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger have been sold to Disney Plus Hotstar for Rs 65 crore. According to sources, it is the largest OTT contract in South cinema.

With such a large sum being claimed for post-theatrical rights, the anticipation for the release is understandable.

Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, is about an underdog who rises from the streets of Mumbai to become an MMA fighter. Devarakonda will be featured as a Mumbai street kid who grows up to be an international boxing champion. Ananya Pandey will be seen as the leading lady in the film.

Mike Tyson, the boxing legend, will play a key role in the film, which is set to hit theatres on August 25. Other notable actors in the film include Makrand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, and Ramya Krishna.

Nandamuri Balakrishna will be dubbing for the role of Mike Tyson in Telugu whereas Amitabh Bacchan will be rendering his voice for the Hindi version of the film.

Puri Jagannadh, Charmy Kaur, and Karan Johar have produced Liger under the banner of Puri Connects in collaboration with Dharma Productions. Vishnu Sharma is in charge of the camera, and Mani Sharma is producing the music.

Liger marks Puri Jagannadh’s first collaboration with Vijay Devarakonda. Vijay Deverakonda will make his pan-India debut with this film.

Deverakonda, who plays a stuttering kickboxer, has undergone a drastic physical transformation for the role and trained martial arts in Thailand. Liger was meant to come out in November 2020, however, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The film was then scheduled to release on September 9, 2021, but was again postponed due to the pandemic. The revised release date for the film now is August 25, 2022.

Puri Jagannadh will be collaborating with Vijay Deverkonda for his film, Jana Gana Mana too. Earlier, Mahesh Babu was supposed to play the lead role in Puri Jagannadh ‘s ambitious project.

