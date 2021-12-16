Vijay Diwas 2021: Five Must-watch Movies on Indian Army and Their Wartime Valour

December 16 is celebrated as Vijay Diwas in India to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. On this day, Indians pay homage to the brave soldiers of our country. The defining moments in the history of the subcontinent also established the prowess of the Indian Armed Forces including the Army, Air Force and Navy. Vijay Diwas 2021 marks the 51th anniversary celebrations of India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971.

On Vijay Diwas 2021, as we celebrate India’s win over Pakistan in the war of 1971 for the liberation of Bangladesh, let’s have a look at the rich treasure trove of movies made by Bollywood on Indian Army’s valour.

HINDUSTAN KI KASAM (1973)

Directed by Chetan Anand, this film was based on Operation Cactus Lily during the 1971 war. Hindustan Ki Kasam starred a number of famous actors like Raaj Kumar, Balraj Sahni, Priya Rajvanshand others.

AAKRAMAN (1975)

Directed by J. Om Prakash and written by SachinBhowmick, this film was conceptualised on the bonding shared by the Indian soldiers, their romantic life and families apart from the 1971 war. This film starred a splendid star cast of Sanjeev Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Rekha and Rakesh Roshan.

BORDER (1997)

Probably, one of the best war films ever made in Bollywood, Border was based on the real life events that happened during the battle of Longewala in 1971. Directed by J.P Dutta, this film had actors like Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and others. A big commercial success, it also won the National Award for Best Film on National Integration. The songs from the film such as Sandese Aate Hain are still popular.

LoC: KARGIL (2003)

Another JP Dutta war film to feature in the list is LOC: Kargil. Released in 2003, it depicted the events of the Kargil war between India and Pakistan. Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Nagarjuna, Suniel Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and many other big names were part of this mega multi-starrer. At 225 minutes, LOC:Kargil is also one of the longest Indian films.

RAAZI (2018)

Story of Raazi is based on the life of a Kashmiri girl, whose father is working as a spy for RAW. Now he wants her to marry a Pakistani soldier, in order to collect crucial information during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. This film was directed by Meghna Gulzar and starred Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

