Vijay Donates Rs 1.30 Cr for Coronavirus Relief, Shibani Dandekar Slammed for Attitude Towards Maid

Tamil actor Vijay has announced that he will donating Rs 1.30 crore towards coronavirus relief efforts. With his monetary contribution in the battle against coronavirus, Vijay has joined the long list of South Indian celebrities like Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Karthi, Suriya and many others who have stepped up in this time of need.

Shibani Dandekar posted a video of cooking pasta under the supervision of her house help Sunita. She asked Sunita if she had boiled the pasta with some salt in it, and the help said no. Shibani made her disappointment clear in the video, and has been receiving flak for it.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan landed in trouble recently when a woman journalist accused him of using her images in his movie without informing her. According to the woman, her images were used in the movie Varane Avashyamund without prior consent or approval. The movie has used a poster for a weight loss clinic, which shows the woman’s picture in the background.

Popular daily soap Beyhadh 2, along with Patiala Babes and Isharon Isharon Mein, has been terminated in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Sony channel announced on Tuesday. However, fans of Beyhadh 2 were not happy with the announcement as they trended #DontAxeBeyhadh2 on social media on Tuesday, seemingly asking the channel to reconsider its decision.

Arbaaz Khan is self-quarantining with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani at his home. On Tuesday, Giorgia shared a hilarious video from their quarantine life. In the video, she can be seen shaving Arbaaz's stubble.

