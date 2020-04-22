MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vijay Donates Rs 1.30 Crore Towards Coronavirus Relief Efforts, Here are the Details

Vijay in Neyveli

Vijay in Neyveli

Vijay's monetary contribution towards coronavirus relief efforts will be distributed across several charities including PM CARES and various state funds.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
Share this:

Tamil actor Vijay has announced that he will donating Rs 1.30 crore towards coronavirus relief efforts. With his monetary contribution in the battle against coronavirus, Vijay has joined the long list of South Indian celebrities like Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Karthi, Suriya and many others who have stepped up in this time of need.

Vijay's contribution will be distributed among the PM CARES fund and Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Pondicherry and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's relief funds. A portion of the donated money will also go to Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and a certain additional amount has also been kept for Vijay's fan clubs.

Check out the details of Vijay's contribution in coronavirus relief efforts below:

On the movies front, Vijay's Master, which features him alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Malvika Mohanan, has pushed its release date due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, a new release date will be announced by the makers once normalcy is restored.

Although not much is known about Master story line, it is believed that Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be pitted against each other in a friends-turned-foe plot. Check out Master posters below:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,700,929

    +44,420*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,565,059

    +86,425*

  • Cured/Discharged

    686,634

    +34,898*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,496

    +7,107*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres