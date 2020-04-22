Vijay Donates Rs 1.30 Crore Towards Coronavirus Relief Efforts, Here are the Details

Tamil actor Vijay has announced that he will donating Rs 1.30 crore towards coronavirus relief efforts. With his monetary contribution in the battle against coronavirus, Vijay has joined the long list of South Indian celebrities like Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Karthi, Suriya and many others who have stepped up in this time of need.

Vijay's contribution will be distributed among the PM CARES fund and Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Pondicherry and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's relief funds. A portion of the donated money will also go to Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) and a certain additional amount has also been kept for Vijay's fan clubs.

Check out the details of Vijay's contribution in coronavirus relief efforts below:

On the movies front, Vijay's Master, which features him alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Malvika Mohanan, has pushed its release date due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, a new release date will be announced by the makers once normalcy is restored.

Although not much is known about Master story line, it is believed that Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be pitted against each other in a friends-turned-foe plot. Check out Master posters below:

