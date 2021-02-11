Here's Everything to Know About Vijay Deverekonda-Ananya Panday's Liger

The theatrical release date of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger has been announced. The makers of Liger on Thursday announced the worldwide release date of the movie along with a new poster of the film.

Taking to Twitter, director Puri Jagannadh wrote: "Packing a Punch in Theaters near you on 9th September, 2021! A worldwide theatrical release of #Liger in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam."

Liger stars Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. It also stars Ronit Boseroy, Ramya Krishnan. The movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Charmme Kaur. Puri is known for directing some of the best known movies in South Indian cinema like Pokiri, iSmart Shankar among others. He has also worked with Amitabh Bachchan in 2011 movie Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap.

With Liger, Puri will be coming out with a pan India movie that will be released in five languages: Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The movie was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi.

The title Liger and its poster shows Vijay in a fierce look as he packs a punch in his red boxing gloves. In the background of the poster also has pictures of Tiger and a Lion as the movie’s tagline suggests 'Saala Crossbreed'. It is reported that for his role Vijay underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand. The action drama movie will also mark Vijay’s debut in the Hindi Film industry.

Filming for the movie began on January 20, 2020 in Mumbai. At the time the movie was tentatively titled as Fighter. However, by the time forty percent of the shooting was completed, the production was put on hold in March 2020 due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country. The second schedule of the movie took place in Hyderabad.