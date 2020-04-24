Vijay Fan Dies in Altercation with Rajinikanth Devotee Over COVID-19 Donations

Two of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry, superstars Rajinikanth and Vijay, command a legion of fans many of whom can go to any length to prove their loyalty.

In one such instance, a Thalaiva fan has allegedly killed an admirer of Vijay over which star contributed more to the COVID-19 relief fund. The incident occurred in Marakkanam of Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district.

According to a report in The Hindu, the victim, 22-year-old Yuvraj, a Vijay fan, and Rajinikanth follower Dinesh Babu were inebriated and got into a heated duel asserting their star had donated more to the COVID-19 relief fund.

The argument got ugly when Dinesh pushed Yuvraj who sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The body has been sent to a private medical college and hospital in Kalapet in Puducherry for postmortem. Police have arrested Dinesh and are currently investigating the matter.

Actor Vijay has contribution Rs 1.3 crore to the PM-CARES Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Pondicherry and Tamil Nadu. Vijay has also said that a portion of the donated amount will go to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI). He also donated a certain amount to several of his fan clubs.

Rajinikanth has donated Rs 50 lakh to FEFSI, besides providing groceries to 1,000 of actors in Nadigar Sangam - an association for actors and performing artists of South India predominantly Tamil Nadu.

