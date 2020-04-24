MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vijay Fan Dies in Altercation with Rajinikanth Devotee Over COVID-19 Donations

Vijay Fan Dies in Altercation with Rajinikanth Devotee Over COVID-19 Donations

A Thalaiva fan has allegedly killed an admirer of Vijay over which star contributed more to the COVID-19 relief fund.

Share this:

Two of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry, superstars Rajinikanth and Vijay, command a legion of fans many of whom can go to any length to prove their loyalty.

In one such instance, a Thalaiva fan has allegedly killed an admirer of Vijay over which star contributed more to the COVID-19 relief fund. The incident occurred in Marakkanam of Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district.

According to a report in The Hindu, the victim, 22-year-old Yuvraj, a Vijay fan, and Rajinikanth follower Dinesh Babu were inebriated and got into a heated duel asserting their star had donated more to the COVID-19 relief fund.

The argument got ugly when Dinesh pushed Yuvraj who sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The body has been sent to a private medical college and hospital in Kalapet in Puducherry for postmortem. Police have arrested Dinesh and are currently investigating the matter.

Actor Vijay has contribution Rs 1.3 crore to the PM-CARES Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Pondicherry and Tamil Nadu. Vijay has also said that a portion of the donated amount will go to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI). He also donated a certain amount to several of his fan clubs.

Rajinikanth has donated Rs 50 lakh to FEFSI, besides providing groceries to 1,000 of actors in Nadigar Sangam - an association for actors and performing artists of South India predominantly Tamil Nadu.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    17,915

    +1,226*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,452

    +1,752*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,814

    +489*  

  • Total DEATHS

    723

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres