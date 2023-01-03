CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Vijay Fans 'Hijack' Samantha's Mentions On Twitter For Varisu Trailer Update, Here's How She Reacted
1-MIN READ

Vijay Fans 'Hijack' Samantha's Mentions On Twitter For Varisu Trailer Update, Here's How She Reacted

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 20:39 IST

Hyderabad, India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets an update on Varisu trailer for Vijay fans.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an update on Varisu's trailer date after Thalapathy Vijay fans 'hijacked' her mentions.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was a sport when Thalapathy Vijay’s fans took over her mentions on Twitter with the hope that she would help them get an update on Varisu. The Tamil film stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead and is slated to release on the occasion of Pongal. While songs and posters have dropped, fans are eagerly waiting for a trailer update.

Samantha noticed that fans took over her mentions and decided to do the needful — get an update for them. She not only appeared to have reached out to the team on behalf of fans but also reported back to them with happy news. “Since you guys have hijacked my mentions. I found out VERY SOON!!" she tweeted.

For the unversed, the producers of Varisu — Sri Venkateswara Creations — are the same as the team behind Samantha’s upcoming movie Shaakuntalam. Samantha and Vijay have worked together on three films so far — Theri, Mersal, and Kaththi. We wouldn’t be surprised if she reached out to the actor or his team directly to get an update.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Sri Venkateswara Creations on Tuesday evening confirmed that the Varisu trailer will drop on January 4 at 5 pm. “#VaaThalaivaa it’s time for #VarisuTrailer Releasing Tomorrow at 5 PM on @SunTV YouTube channel. See ‘U’ soon nanba," they tweeted.

Varisu is touted to be a commercial entertainer with family elements. It has been directed by Vamshi Paidpally and is set to hit the cinema halls on January 12. Backed by Dil Raju, the film will see Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead characters. Prakash Raj will be seen as the antagonist, while Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Khushbu, Jayasudha, Sangeetha and others will be seen in crucial roles.

Varisu will be clashing at the box office with H Vinoth directorial Thunivu featuring Ajith Kumar.

first published:January 03, 2023, 20:34 IST
last updated:January 03, 2023, 20:39 IST
