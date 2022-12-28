Vijay Fans Mock Extensive Promotions of Ajith Kumar's Thunivu

The much talked about box office clash between two of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay is fast approaching and tension is intensifying. There have already been several controversies regarding the box office clash with Varisu producer Dil Raju claiming that Vijay was a bigger star than Ajith Kumar. Additionally, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) faced backlash from Vijay fans when they promoted Thunivu through their poster. However, looks like Thunivu is in for more trolling from Vijay fans.

In a rare exception to films of Ajith Kumar, Thunivu is being very extensively promoted globally. Ajith Kumar is known to be very particular about not attending promotional events or organising promotional campaigns. Recently, Ajith Kumar tweeted saying “A good film is its own promotion,” which went viral. However, despite that, Thunivu is being promoted way more than any of Ajith’s films. The movie’s giant poster was promoted by means of skydiving in Dubai, an initiative by Lyca Films which is releasing the movie abroad.

It is also being said that the trailer of Thunivu, which will be out on December 31, will be screened at the Burj Khalifa building in Dubai and New York Times Square. This had led to trolling by Vijay fans who opine that Thunivu is being promoted like this because the makers have cold feet releasing it along with Vijay’s Varisu. Fans are also taking a dig at Ajith Kumar’s “A good film is its own promotion,” statement, inquiring whether Thunivu is not a good film to be needing promotions. Both films are releasing on January 11 next year on the occasion of Pongal.

