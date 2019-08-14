Vijay Gifts Customised Bigil Gold Rings to Crew Members on the Last Day of Shoot

Vijay's forthcoming film Bigil is all set to debut in theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year. The actor recently finished shooting for the project and on completion of the schedule, the superstar had a big surprise in store for the 400-plus crew members working on the Atlee directorial.

Vijay gifted the crew members of Bigil customised gold rings, with the film's title embossed on it and this token of affection is winning many hearts on social media. Some of the crew members took to Twitter and posted images of the ring gifted to them by Vijay. The actor also signed footballs for the actors who are working on the film as players.

While posting an image of their finger wearing the ring, one crew member working on Bigil wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Appreciating each & everyone's hard work who are associated in his films is wat makes #Thalapathy more spl ! One needs a big heart to do this ❤ #Bigil."

See some of the tweets here:

Appreciating each & everyone's hard work who are associated in his films is wat makes #Thalapathy more spl ! One needs a big heart to do this ❤ #Bigil pic.twitter.com/lm7A9zUz4W — Rajĸυмaя ❤ (@Rajj8990) August 13, 2019

#ThalapathyVijay @actorvijay completed shoot of his portions for #BIGIL movie today and has gifted golden rings with 'BIGIL' tag to crew members #BigilDiwali pic.twitter.com/67FPdqPT5p — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) August 13, 2019

#ThalapathyVijay & @Atlee_dir signed the football and gifted to those who acted as Football Players in #Bigil!! pic.twitter.com/r5fF3xGPXt — Joseph Vijay (@VTLTeam) August 13, 2019

Respecting fellow technicians , fans , media people and everyone in the industry .. Irrespective of their views on him .. No wonder he is one of the the most admired hero in Kollywood on the likes of MGR Rajini Kamal ..#Thalapathy #Bigil pic.twitter.com/6SQFnCEODO — . (@fidonomics) August 13, 2019

Featuring Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Daniel Balaji, Yogi Babu, Arita Iyer and others in important roles, Bigil will see Vijay in a double role, that of both father and son. AR Rahman is composing music for the film, which releases on Diwali in Tamil and Telugu.

