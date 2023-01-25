Thalapathy Vijay’s movement, called Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, has been involved in humanitarian activities all over the country as well as abroad. From organising meals for the underprivileged to providing clothes to those in need, Vijay’s movement has always been a foot forward. Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has a sizeable presence in Canada as well and also carries out charitable activities in the country. And their activities seem to have caught the attention of Canadian politician and present Mayor of Burlington, Marianne Meed Ward.

Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has received praise from Mayor Marianne Meed Ward in a video, and the fan club has been applauded for its timely assistance to those in need. Bussy Anand, the secretary for Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, posted the video on his Twitter profile, and it has since become viral.

Hon'ble Mayor @MariannMeedWard From Burlington City, #Canada has congratulated and extended her greetings to Canada Thalapathy Makkal Iyakkham for their blood donation,food distribution and various other welfare activities.#Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir@Jagadishbliss #TVMI (1/2) pic.twitter.com/jjywrSMm0X— Bussy Anand (@BussyAnand) January 23, 2023

Marianne said she was grateful to Vijay’s fan club for organising various drives as well as blood donation camps in Burlington and the whole of Canada and wished the team all the best. She requested the team to keep up the good work.

In 11 days, Vijay’s Varisu has earned more than Rs. 250 crore, the producers officially declared. At the end of its second week, the family drama is still drawing solid crowds and is poised to break even in all theatres. Fans are pleased that Vijay’s movie beat Ajith’s Thunivu at the box office in most regions.

Vijay is currently acting in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film. Fans are waiting for the official announcement of this movie which is tentatively called ‘Thalapathy 67’ Touted to be a pan-Indian action film, Vijay plays a gangster. The main shoot of the film is planned to be held in Kashmir.

