Vijay Meets Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin at Wedding Reception of Kalpathi S Aghoram's Daughter

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay met Tamil Nadu Chief minister MK Stalin at the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S Aghoram’s daughter in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai on 6 April. While Vijay’s fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of his film Beast, photos of Vijay and the Tamil Nadu CM greeting each other and shaking hands have gone viral on the internet.

MK Stalin’s son, actor-producer Udhyayanidhi Stalin, who is also an MLA, was also present at the reception, and he also had a handshake with Vijay.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s Beast is all set to release theatrically on 13 April. The film is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Billed as an action-thriller, Beast’s trailer was released on 4 April. The trailer has depicted Vijay in the role of a highly trained spy who will fight to save hijacked people in a mall.

Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady in the film, while Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, and Redin Kingsley will feature in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander has given music to Beast, and two songs from the album, Arabic Kuthu, and Jolly O Gymkhana, are already chartbusters. Manoj Paramahamsa and R. Nirmal have handled the film’s cinematography and editing respectively.

Beast was officially announced in December 2020 and its principal began in April 2021.

Vijay was last seen in Master. The Lokesh Kanagraj directorial was released on 13 January 2021. The film turned out to be a box office hit as it made Rs 230 crores against a budget of Rs 135 crores.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s next film titled Thalapathy 66, helmed by director Vamshi Paidipally and bankrolled by producer Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations, was launched on Wednesday with a puja ceremony in Chennai. The regular shoot has also begun. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in the film.

