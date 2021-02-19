Vijay Next Film Thalapathy 65 May Feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Main Antagonist

Thalapathy Vijay's 65th film may feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the main antagonist. According to a report in the Pinkvilla, a source close to the film has mentioned that the makers have approached Nawaz for the role.

Apparently, the versatile actor has already spoken to the makers regarding this and has also read the script. The report states that if everything falls in place, the audience will get to see both Thalapathy Vijay and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the Nelson Dilipkumar directed movie.

"Thalapathy 65 has a crucial role for the antagonist and makers thought that Nawaz fits the part well," the source added.

Sun Pictures on December 10 had taken to their social media to announce the film. The makers revealed that the film is going to be Thalapathy's 65th project. Further, the fans were also told that the music of the upcoming movie will be done by renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander.

The announcement post had got Vijay's fan thrilled and excited for the upcoming movie. Reacting to the post back then, people had written things like, "This is going to be the biggest film", while some had dropped fire emoji and heart eye emojis to express their eagerness.

Thalapathy 65 director Nelson Dilipkumar's film Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan is slated for a March release. Other important roles in the movie will be played by Vinay Rai, Priyanka Arul Mohan andYogi Babu, among others.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin is all set to begin shooting for Jogira Sara Ra Rain Lucknow on February 25. The romantic comedy film directed by Kushan Nandy will star Neha Sharma opposite Nawaz. The film is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and is being backed by Naeem A Siddiqui along with Kiran Shyam Shroff.