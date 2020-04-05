Vijay Owns the Floor with Killer Dance Moves at 'Master' Promotions, Watch Video

Tamil actor Vijay is loved by the masses for his charm and stylish ways and the actor, a while ago, was promoting his forthcoming release Master. During the audio launch, Vijay took to the stage and performed a few dance steps that took away the breath of his fans, who were present as audience at the grand event hosted in Chennai.

For the event, Vijay was dressed in an all-black suit and looked dapper in his elegant avatar. As the Master soundtrack cues in, Vijay, unable to resist, breaks into a few dance steps that are too cool for words. He grooved to Vaathi Coming track from Master. Fans can't help but go gaga over his boss-like moves. Check out a video below:

Details related to Vijay's Master have been kept under the wraps. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars Vijay Sethupathi and Malvika Mohanan in pivotal roles. Vijay's last release Bigil also turned out to be mega successful and same kind of response is expected from Master. Reports claim that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the role of a gangster in the action-thriller, and will be pitted against Vijay in a friends-turned-foe storyline. More details related to the project are yet to surface.

