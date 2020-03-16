Vijay Packs a Punch At Master Audio Launch

The audio launch of Tamil superstar Vijay's upcoming film Master was devoid of any fans thanks to the coronavirus scare. Nevertheless, the event came alive thanks to the actor's charisma and powerpacked appearance.

Dressed in black suit and looking dapper, Vijay broke into a dance with music director Anirudh Ravichander and co-actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. He thanked fans for showing him support during the shoot of the film in Neyveli, when the income tax department had halted shoot.

Vijay spoke about his look, too. "My designer asked me to change my style of dressing. Does it suit me? I thought I'll dress like my friend Ajith for a change," he joked.

Taking a line from his film Azhagiya Tamil Magan, he said: "Like the song from my film that goes, our life is also like a river. There will be people at different points who light lamps and let it float, those who sprinkle flowers and also those who throw stones at the water. But just like the river ebbs and moved on, it's our job to do the same. Kill them with your success and bury them with your smile."

The speech won him wide applause from the audience. He praised the film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj, hailing him as the "small wonder" and recalling how the filmmaker's Master plan has helped shoot the film.

Vijay Sethupati, who plays the film's antagonist, also gave a striking peace of advise. He said: "Don't believe those who say they are the defenders of God. God has been around for years, he doesn't need anyone to defend him. If someone talks of their faith, offer them brotherhood and humanity. That's what we can offer people".

Produced by Xavier Britto, Master also stars Malavika Mohanan and Andrea among others.

The film was set to be out in summer 2020. However, the actual official date is now yet to be declared due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus.

