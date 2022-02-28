Vijay Pays Tribute to Late Puneeth Rajkumar at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Studio

Many of Puneeth Rajkumar’s followers are still in disbelief at his death. His fans were devastated when they learned of his untimely demise in October 2021. Puneeth, affectionately known as Appu, died of cardiac arrest and was put to rest by his father. Many celebrities and people visit the memorial to offer their respects to the departed soul. Recently, Master star Thalapathy Vijay also paid a visit to Appu’s memorial and paid homage.

The Kaththi actor paid homage at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Studio and also met with family members of Puneeth to express condolences.

Even months after Puneeth’s demise, celebrities from around the country continue to pay their condolences at the memorial. Previously, Suriya, Ram Charan, Vishal, Sivakarthikeyan, Allu Arjun, and many other actors paid visits.

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar’s final movie, James, is set to be released on March 25. As a mark of respect to the actor, the entire South film industry has chosen not to release any films from March 17 to 25. In Karnataka, James will have a standalone release. Shivarajkumar, Puneeth’s brother, dubbed for his departed brother’s James, earlier in the month.

Puneeth was put to rest with full state honours at Kanteerava Studios. In remembrance of the actor, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) declared that a road in Bengaluru would be named after Puneeth.

According to a BBMP announcement, the section of the ring road between Nayandahalli junction on Mysuru Road and Vega City Mall on Bannerghatta Road would be designated ‘Sri Puneeth Rajkumar Road.’

Meanwhile, Vijay’s Beast will hit theatres in April. Nelson Dilip Kumar’s film is being billed as a large-scale action-comedy entertainment.

Pooja Hegde plays the female lead. After Beast, Vijay will start filming for his next project with Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally.

