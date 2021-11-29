Vijay, Pooja Hegde Show Their Music Talent as Beast Completes 100 Days of Shooting

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Beast’ completed 100 days of shooting, director Nelson Dilipkumar informed on Sunday. On this occasion, Nelson shared a new picture, featuring Vijay and Pooja, from the Beast shooting spots. In the new still shared by the director, the cast and crew of the film were seen having fun on the sets. The team is seen celebrating the occasion while posing like they are making music.

While sharing the picture from the sets, director Nelson termed the cast and crew of Beast as “amazing people.”

In the picture, Vijay is seen sitting in front of the drums while Pooja is holding the mike, and apparently, she is singing. Vijay is looking like a musician in a white t-shirt, paired up with a cool shirt and stylish sunglasses.

Director Nelson is seen with other cast and crew members, including actors VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley among others. Aparna Das, who is playing an important role in Beast, is seen playing the keyboard while cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa is seen with the guitar in the picture.

Beast marks the 65th film of Vijay’s career and is said to be a gangster thriller. The shooting of the film has been progressing at a good pace in Chennai for the past few months. The shooting began in April in Georgia. However, it was halted due to the Covid pandemic.

In the Tamil film, Pooja Hegde is paired with Vijay. Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, and several other actors will be seen in supporting roles in the film. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the film produced by Sun Pictures.

Even though the makers are yet to announce the release date of Beast, the film is expected to release by June 2022.

