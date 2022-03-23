Vijay, Pooja Hegde-Starrer Beast to Hit Theatres on April 13. Check Details

The makers of Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer Beast on Tuesday officially announced the release date of the film. Sun Pictures tweeted “#BeastFromApril13” with a poster of the film featuring Vijay with a gun in his hand.

With a runtime of two hours and 35 minutes, Beast is 15 minutes shorter than Vijay’s previous films. Meanwhile, the film has been censored with a U/A certificate as well. Slated to hit theatres on April 13, Beast will be clashing with the most anticipated movie of the year, KGF Chapter 2. Headlined by Kollywood superstar Yash, the period action film is all set to release in theatres on April 14.

Beast’s first Look poster was released last year on Vijay’s birthday. Meanwhile, to mark the 100th day of filming, a photo taken during the final day of the shoot had gone viral on social media.

The makers have till now unveiled two songs from the upcoming action-thriller. The recently released single, titled Jolly O Gymkhana, penned by Ku Karthik, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Vijay has been well received by the audience.

Meanwhile, the Arabic Kuthu lyrical video song Halamithi Habibo is all over the internet.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and backed by Sun Pictures, the film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa. Along with Vijay, the film features Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. Meanwhile, it also has Selvaraghavan in the role of the antagonist, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, and Aparna Das among others.

Apart from Beast, Vijay has signed a Vamshi Paidipally directorial, which will be bankrolled by Dil Raju.

