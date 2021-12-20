Vijay, Pooja Hegde Wrap Shooting for Beast. Here's How the Story May Pan Out

The makers of Beast, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, have wrapped shooting for the film and entered the post-production phase. The news on the film’s character and story background has been doing rounds on the internet.

Inside sources have revealed that the story of the Beast is centred around gold smuggling. The gangster thriller is said to be set against the backdrop of gold being smuggled through the airport.

More reports stated that Aparna Das will be seen playing the role of sister of Pooja Hegde in the film. Meanwhile, Vijay will be seen as a military-trained commando.

The cast and crew of the film are hoping that Beast will be a blockbuster, much like director Nelson Dilipkumar’s previous films Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor. Both were dark comedy films and received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics.

As a part of pre-release activities, the makers will release a single from the film on December 31. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film is expected to be released in the summer of 2022.

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Doctor, which was released in the theatres on October 9, 2021, and is currently streaming on OTT giant Netflix.

Beast went on floors in April in Georgia and other shooting schedules took place in Delhi, Chennai, and other cities.

The film also features director Selvaraghavan in the role of the antagonist. Among others, the makers have roped in Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and VTV Ganesh to play pivotal roles in the film. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for this film.

Apart from Beast, Vijay has signed a Vamshi Paidipally directorial, which will be bankrolled by Dil Raju.

