Vijay, Pooja Hegde's Beast Inches Closer To Rs 200 Crore Mark. Collection Details

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer Beast might not have lived up to the hype and expectations, but the film is doing reasonable business at the box office.

It’s been five days since the film hit the theatres, and it is inching closer to Rs 200 crore mark. The film has a decent package of romance, humour, and action, and the fans have been praising Vijay’s action avatar. The film was allegedly sold out in several theatres over the weekend, and it has reportedly grossed over Rs 195 crores till now.

Nelson Dilip Kumar’s Beast is a spy action thriller produced by Sun Pictures. The film is priced at Rs. 10.50 crore pre-release business. It was released a day before KGF: Chapter 2. The film was released in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for Rs 6.94 crore share (Rs. 12.40 crore gross). The movie in Telugu was priced at Rs.10 crores pre-release business.

The overwhelming demand for KGF 2 hampered Beast’s theatrical run in other neighbouring states, including Kerala and Karnataka.

The movie’s post-theatrical OTT rights are owned by SunNxt and Netflix. The film is set to release on OTT four weeks after its theatrical release. An official statement in this regard will be released soon.

Vijay’s next Thalapathy 66 will hit the theatres in November this year. Recently, the makers announced that Rashmika Mandanna will be seen romancing Vijay in the film.

On April 6, the makers kick-started the shooting with National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally.

