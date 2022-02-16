Vijay, Pooja Hegde's Beast To Clash With KGF 2, Jersey on April 14

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer Beast will premiere on April 14. The Tamil film marks the 65th project of Vijay’s career and is said to be a gangster thriller. Beast is one of the most-awaited films of the year, but it will have a major clash at the box office if makers do not change the scheduled release date. Vijay’s Beast will clash with Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur and KGF 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

Beast has been written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures. With this film, Pooja Hegde is making her comeback to Tamil cinema after a gap of 10 years. Apart from lead pairs of Vijay and Pooja, the film stars actors Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal, Sathish Krishnan, Redin Kingsley and Bjorn Surrao in supporting roles.

Beast was officially announced by makers in December 2020, and it went on floors in March 2021. The shooting took place in Chennai, Delhi and Georgia. Beast is all set to release in theatres on the occasion of Tamil New Year, April 14.

As part of its promotions, the makers released the first song from the commercial entertainer. The Arabic Kuthu song from the film has garnered over 20 million views on Youtube in less than 24 hours. There is a good amount of buzz and hype around Beast.

KGF 2, starring Kannada actor Yash, will also be released on April 14. It is directed by Prashanth Neel and it is produced by Hombale Films. The movie will be released in theatres worldwide in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

Actor Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Jersey will also be released on April 14, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a Tweet on Wednesday. The movie was scheduled to release on December 31, 2021, but it was postponed due to a rise in the COVID-19 cases.

'JERSEY' NEW RELEASE DATE LOCKED: 14 APRIL… #Jersey - starring #ShahidKapoor and #MrunalThakur - to release in cinemas on 14 April 2022… Directed by #GowtamTinnanuri. pic.twitter.com/TV181LZJoV— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2022

Meanwhile, the makers of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha have avoided the clash on April 14 and said that the film will now be released on August 11, 2022.

