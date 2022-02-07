Vijay Raaz as Transwoman in Gangubai Kathiawadi Sparks Crucial Debate Among Netizens 

The trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is getting a lot of love and praise from the audience. Alia Bhatt will play the titular role of Gangubai in the film. Vijay Raaz has been roped in to play the role of Gangubai’s adversary Razia Bai (a transwoman).

Since the trailer came out, the fans have been gushing over Vijay’s performance. Some have hailed Vijay Raaz as the best actor. One user commented, “Everyone’s acting is brilliant but Vijay Raaz just stands out for me. I mean the way he portrays the character is just brilliant.”

While people have praised Vijay Raaz’s portrayal of a transwoman, some suggested that Bollywood should stop casting straight men in transexual roles and instead give trans people a chance.

A Twitter user expressed his disapproval, saying, “Can Bollywood stop casting a man in transsexual characters?" He further stated that it was 2022, and he was sure there were trans people to play the roles in the best possible way.

Another user said, “It’s all about chance and performance. Trans are very few in this country and are barely visible. They do not even get to play the characters that have been written about them."

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will also be seen in the film in a special appearance. The period drama is based on a chapter from the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by acclaimed author Hussain Zaidi. Alia plays Gangubai, one of Kamathipura’s most powerful, well-liked, and respected madams during the 1960s.

Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa star alongside Vijay Raaz in the film. The film will have its much anticipated global premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on February 25, 2022, and will be distributed in theatres on February 25, 2022.